Re: the Dec. 31 article "AZ bill would ban teachers from raising controversial topics in class."
As a former classroom teacher, I fear that Representative Finchem's bill would prevent classroom discussion on his own bill. In science classes, discussions on global warming and evolution would be much too controversial. In history classes, discussions on Supreme Court decisions and amendments to the Constitution would be unlawful. So, too, would be conflicting views on whether or not to send our troops to battle. To hold that controversy can be avoided is to support the view that some authority not only could, but also would determine the "correct view" on every topic, thus clarifying for teachers what they should or should not teach in order to avoid being fired. Such a strategy supports autocracy. Encouraging students to examine different views on any topic is the fertilizer that helps democracy bloom.
Kent Barrabee
Northwest side
