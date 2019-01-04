Re: the Dec. 31 article "AZ bill would ban teachers from raising controversial topics in class."
A bill to not teach controversial issues . Teachers should teach students what to think, not how to think, and this is teaching? I don't think so. Anything raised in the classroom could be considered controversial. We're stripping our students the ability to make up their own minds. Thank goodness our founding fathers were allowed what to think, and my parents, and even me. Perhaps during the next elections we should be able to tell the candidates what to think, they are our representatives. I would love to be allowed to do this, but I was taught what to think so I'm not allowed an opinion. This, on the other hand, would be controversial. I think.
Dennis Duval
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.