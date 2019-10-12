Re: the Oct. 9 article "Pima students lag rest of Arizona in passing math tests."
Recently, the Daily Star reported the 2019 test scores for the AzMerit exam. As a whole, Arizona students scored well below 50% in both reading and math. Even the better off white and Asian scores were barely over that mark. Why wasn’t the headline, “AZ schools total failure”? If any other product or service scored so low, it would be out of business in no time, because competitors would step in to take their customers. But that can’t happen in Arizona because the public schools are an effective monopoly. No matter how bad they are, we have to live with them. It’s time to say our public schools are so broken, they are impossible to fix. Parents should be given money for their children’s education, to used in any way they choose. This would bring competition to the market, resulting in at a better product at lower cost.
Al Westerfield
Southwest side
