It is the dumbest thing I have heard lately. Educators are supposed to educate not make students into mushrooms. The idea controversy over politics would be banned in classrooms is worse than stupid, it is ridiculous! Can't you just see a student entering a class room in a political science or govt class at the university and being unaware of political controversy surrounding us?
I think this so called teacher has usurped his right to teach anyone and should spend his time as a student not a teacher. Leave it to non thninking dummys to send our kids to learn how to be dummys in Az Schools . By the way some of my history and government teachers were fresh from the war and i am happy to have had them. Teachers like Rip DePascal the well known coach at Amphi was one of them and he was the greatest in our european history class.
DONALD SHELTON
Northwest side
