BASIS Charter Schools multimillion-dollar deficit should never have been permitted to happen if the Arizona State Board of Charter Schools' framework of accountability been more proactive. After all, these are our public dollars and all Arizona taxpayers need to know how their money is being appropriated. While BASIS has built a successful brand for itself, their rapid expansion had to be financed somehow. Now we know it was through heavy debt and refinancing.
The Charter Board needs to begin aggressively monitoring BASIS' plan for financial recovery and hold them accountable with strict enforcement. This should include examining their profit margins and the reportedly high compensation packages given to upper management.
J. Robert Hendricks
Northwest side
