With all the hoopla about rich people buying their kids' way into top colleges, nobody has spoken out about the effect on the children of the wealthy fraudsters. We have to start with the premise that these "youngsters" are not top-flight scholars or gifted athletes, else they would not need the money-ladder to reach these universities.
But now they are forever branded as "just average" or maybe worse, by the stupid acts of their parents. It seems
possible that some of them had knowledge of how they got into the prestige schools, and maybe these ones must share the guilt. But it also appears that many of them were not aware of Pop and Mom's chicanery.
Is the student's scholastic stain ever worth the tens of thousands of dollars wasted by their thoughtless parents?
Paul Rees
Northwest side
