Brava for your wonderful article on the Campus Pantry at the University of Arizona. Food insecurity on campus (and in our community) is widespread and their attention to this is remarkable. Thanks to my friend Michaela Davenport for supporting fellow students.
But the problem has been either created or multiplied by the outrageous costs of a publicly funded education. When I attended the U of A in the late 80s I paid $500 a semester. At the rate of inflation this should only be a bit more than doubled in 2019. Tuition is now over $5,500 a semester!
Housing costs at the U of A are outrageous. They keep building luxury dorms, and the cost of housing is from over $6,000 for two semesters (meals and summer not included) to over $12,000. One room in the luxury (affiliated) apartments that house four to an apartment is upward of $700 a month PER PERSON!
So why can’t students afford food? You do the math!
Nancy Tepper
Midtown
