What issues are controversial? Are any issues not controversial? Controversy is the kernel of both the failed legislative and now statewide ballot initiative for a teacher “code of ethics.” Students have a right to receive information and the state must have legitimate reasons for limiting their access. While school authorities have the prerogative to make decisions about curriculum, disguising reactionary measures as concern about pedagogic choices regarding matters such as racial history, culture, climate and science should not be allowed. The concern here is that unless free to discuss an issue considered “controversial”, our students cannot develop the skills to investigate, consider, and come to some understanding of the challenges facing our world. It behooves all of us to investigate, consider and come to some understanding of who is behind this effort and what it is about – the dumbing down of public education through intimidation of our teachers.
Margaret Nichols
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.