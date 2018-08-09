One thing I hope we can all agree on is that having a well educated, literate population is essential if we are to be successful as a democratic republic. Hopefully, we all agree that having safe schools, with highly qualified teachers, provides social, political and economic benefits for our communities and our nation. That education is the great equalizer, giving every child a quality foundation regardless of his/her circumstances of birth.
What I don’t understand is why, if we all believe this, don’t we provide this for our children? The quality of my child’s education depends primarily upon how much money I have and where I live. We literally sort our children, at a very early age, to maintain the advantages their parents enjoy. Which children don’t deserve an equal opportunity to be successful in life? Is this really who we are? Hopefully not.
Ron Andrea
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.