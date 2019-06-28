As a retired banker I'm concerned that student loans have already reached 1.5 trillion dollars and are growing rapidly. Many students, I fear, are justifying these loans with exaggerated ideas of their future income. The student's parents, the various government and private lenders, the schools and universities and the students themselves should be working together to understand the impact these loans may have on their future lives. About 10% of these loans are already delinquent and the student loan program is still very young. Please be realistic when using these loans, your future may depend on it. The monthly payments on these loans will be certain but there is nothing certain about your future income.
Jerry Moore
Northeast side
