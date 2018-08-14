Re: the Aug. 11 guest column "UA must do more to help immigrant, DACA students."
The University of Arizona could easily do many things to help. One way to respond would be to permit the UA Hispanic scholarship program on campus to raise money for undocumented and DACA students. If not, what's the point of attaining Hispanic-Serving Institution status when a critical element of our community are being denied such assistance.
FYI: The National Hispanic Scholarship Fund had a similar policy since its inception in the 1980s. When DACA was approved, they changed their policies giving eligibility to DACA students. The Hispanic scholarship fund on this campus did not. Time to change, or indeed, the HSI status is meaningless.
Roberto Rodriguez
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.