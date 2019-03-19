Children worldwide are striking, demanding adults curb Climate Change. Hooray! Teachers, strike with the children! Bankers, farmers, truckers: strike! Make leaders see beyond quarterly profits, PACs and lobbyists.
Nothing is more important. Yet leaders duplicitously say “Nonsense” or “Let’s study; can’t disrupt the economy.” Hogwash. After Pearl Harbor this country’s whole economic structure shifted in four months. Not war? Clearly, it is, with procrastination.
Children get it. There isn’t enough money in the world to pay for lost towns from fires and floods, lost community cultures, mass extinctions, changes in world water supplies producing hunger, social strife and mass migrations. Our extreme weather events already cost billions per annum.
The US remains the world's largest per capita CO2 emitter. Who will care for 165 million Bangladeshis living at sea level to 30 feet? Not our problem? Think about hopelessness’s link to terrorism.
Hooray for the children! I worked on and wrote about climate change issues for years. Few listened. Are you adults listening now?
Nancy Jacques
Northeast side
