Re: the Aug. 4 column "Teachers won, but their red army isn't done yet."
Jonathan Hoffman's "red army" op-ed is based on the false premise that teachers got what they wanted and walked out anyway. In fact, teachers returned to work the day the governor signed the bill that met some of the RedForEd demands. To state the opposite in order to create a false narrative about what the movement stands for is either lazy or flatly dishonest.
But perhaps that should not be a surprise as the author chooses to label a movement, whose goal is to improve education in our state, as a "red army," a none too subtle McCarthyistic ploy to paint those you disagree with as commies. RedForEd pushed our elected officials to meaningfully address the lack of education funding in our state for the first time in decades and all should be applauded for that; the governor, the Legislature and the teachers that prodded them into action.
Kent Barter
Downtown
