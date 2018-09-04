Re: the Sept. 1 column "More subsidies won't help; impel colleges to produce fewer underemployed grads."
Colleges provide career counseling, but the career choice is still up to the student. A career field choice that offers limited job opportunities, or poor grades in a strong career field, can result in “underemployment.” Let’s look at costs. I was shocked to discover that annual tuition at UA for in-state students is over twice that at UCLA for California residents.
Our Legislature has been starving schools at every level financially for many years. High tuition costs contribute to student debt. Finally, modern telecommunications are a factor in “underemployment” in many fields. Jobs that used to be “hands on” can now be exported to third-world countries and managed over the Internet, decreasing the demand part of the supply and demand equation. “Impel colleges to produce fewer underemployed grads” is a simplistic “solution” to the multi-faceted student debt problem.
Morton Smith
Foothills
