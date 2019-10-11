It is naïve to think that all youth will remain abstinent. If we are not providing our communities children with comprehensive sex education, we are letting them down. Evidence has shown time and time again that abstinence only education does not work. We need to empower our youth with evidence based, extensive, and inclusive sex ed. We cannot just expect parents to be teaching their children these things, because that is not always the case. If schools are teaching them, and parents aren’t teaching them, where are they getting the information? From each other. With STI rates and teen pregnancy still being a huge issue in Arizona, we need to do better. How do we expect our youth to make healthy decisions when we do not even give them all of the information they need to make those decisions.
Serena Bailey
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.