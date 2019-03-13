"College coaches, others indicted in admissions bribery case": AP, 3/12/19
These Athletic Programs have become a "Feeder Program" for Professional Sports. This corruption within the Athletic Program is symptomatic of this focus with the complete disregard of the Main Mission of the University...Student Academic Career Preparedness!
This is not at all surprising, since the University System in the US, in many cases, has became a "For Profit Business" that brings in Millions to the University.
Coaches in these Corrupt Athletic Programs are Paid Millions while many Students cannot afford to attend the College/University because of Tuition/Housing Cost, and, when Matriculating, are skipping Meals because of On Campus Food costs Provided by "For Profit' Venders.
Outrageous!!!. These Athletic Must be Dismantled and those Responsible or Complicit in their Development/Implementation Must be Prosecuted!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.