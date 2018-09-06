I guess the Arizona Supreme Court confirmed what I had already known: I am "just" a teacher. While this realization is nothing new, and I have plenty of people to remind me that I have "summers off" and "I knew what I was getting into," it's reassuring to know that Prop. 207 would have tanked Arizona's economy. Clearly folks who make over $250,000 would no longer be able to contribute to their local -- or global -- economies by purchasing groceries, pay for fuel, clothing, eating out, bills, etc.
Don't forget that teachers still purchase groceries, pay for fuel, clothing, eat out, pay bills, etc. We won't worry about that because, after all, teachers just got a 20 percent raise, which actually is incorrect but for the sake of argument, let's go with it. I will continue to try to raise test scores, listen to kids when their lives are falling apart at home, be a child's "daytime mom" and maybe get some teaching in because, I am, just a teacher.
Claire Miller
West side
