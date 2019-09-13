Re: the September 11 letter "It's an orientation, not a preference."
The writer states that my recent op-ed displays “appalling ignorance,” but she misconstrues my words. “Preference” does not refer to a choice made; economists (my field) typically assume that people make voluntary choices according to preferences beyond their control. Neither does “self-identified” refer to choice: it refers to who does the reporting. Contrary to the writers assertion, I nowhere “suggest” that gender identity refers to sexual preference; I offer no characterization of gender identity beyond a quote from the curriculum. Neither do I “suggest” that only transgendered persons need education regarding gender identity and expression; I merely observe that they and others can benefit from external resources. She calls my terminology “offensive” but that was hardly the intent.
The family life curriculum has become a heated issue and I welcome civil discourse with the advocates on either side.
Mark Stegeman
Midtown
