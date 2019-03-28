Having read the letter ASUA sent to all the student body at UofA about the Border Patrol Agents being forced to leave campus last week. They said they were speaking for the whole student body at Arizona. And then reading the weak letter penned by Arizona President Robbins, I was reliving history. As a Vietnam Veteran returning home to the States in San Francisco in 1972, I viewed the radical Hippie crowd spitting and harassing at my fellow US Army Soldiers and myself. So here we are 47 years later and these "snowflake" Hippies are doing some of the same things to the US Border Patrol Agents here in Tucson. Using buzz words like the need to "feel safe," these young adults have no idea how hard these USBP jobs really are. Get into the real world folks and find out that you cannot crawl into your "safe space" and lock out the world. Life is tough and you will find that out someday if you have any courage.
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
