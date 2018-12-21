A few days ago I learned my daughter's school, Desert Springs Academy, was closing Dec. 21. She's in the third grade and started there in Kindergarten. It was clear from day one the staff there really cared about the students. That's not something you can fake. My daughter leaves Desert Springs knowing how to read, write and do math, but more importantly, she learned from people who are selflessly committed to helping kids learn. The final lesson she learned from the school is to roll with inevitable changes of life and make the best of it. I'm confident the staff and students of Desert Springs Academy will benefit the community as a whole as they move on to new endeavors.
Trevor Goldstein
East side
