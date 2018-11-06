Re: the Nov. 4 column "Parenting teens is harder than ever: Here's some help."
My husband and I attended the African-American Parents Conference hosted by TUSD on Nov. 3, and we are grateful for the opportunity to talk and learn about the challenges student of color face today. As parents of any racial identity, I encourage us to add race to the list of topics Dr. Heins includes in her column about parenting teens.
In addition to kindness, sexual activity, and responsibility, we need to educate all of our children (and ourselves) about the ways in which our society and institutions frequently treat individuals of color poorly and unfairly. We need to teach all of our children to be prepared to experience or witness disparate treatment, to respond constructively, to stand for racial justice, to excel despite the judgments of others, and to change the narrative of race in America.
Jennifer Flagg
Midtown
