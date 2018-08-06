Re: the Aug. 4 column "Teachers won, but their red army isn't done yet."
Thank you, Mr. Hoffman, for writing this inflammatory column. You are correct. The teachers did win, but because education is still not fully funded, they are most certainly not done yet. I can think of nothing that could motivate educators more effectively to continue advocating for Arizona students than your piece, in which you used the word “illegal” four separate times to describe last spring’s walkout.
I can think of no better way to maintain the momentum of educators and parents than to have them read your slanted description of the InvestInEd initiative, which they are supporting after enduring 10 years of constant cuts to public schools, 10 years of being ignored and denigrated by the legislators elected to serve the public, and 10 years of legislative refusal to work together to find a dedicated revenue stream for education.
“Red army”? This allusion to communism couldn’t be more inept. The #RedForEd movement is what democracy looks like.
Jan Autenreith
Northwest side
