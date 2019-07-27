Dove Mountain CSTEM K8 school may create and live up to to its implied promises; however, having just watched and listened to Robert Mueller’s testimony, I truly hope these nascent scientists of tomorrow are as enthusiastically engaged with civics requirements as 3 D printers.
Mueller treated all who would attend to a display of intellectual integrity and civility, a rare and under appreciated demonstration of what it means to be a complete citizen, The future requires engineers and scientists, of course, but a functioning society is the quiet foundation.
Susan VonKersburg
Northeast side
