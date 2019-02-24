Re: the Feb. 24 guest column "Investing in the future: $10M proposed budget would aid jobs program."
Pardon my skepticism, but is this the same Doug Ducey who, in 2015, completely wiped out ALL state funding for Pima Community College, (per the Koch network playbook,--via the AZ Free Enterprise Club?) And, now he's galloping in wearing a white hat, on a white horse to save the day for PCC by cherry-picking special programs to fund, instead of reinstating state funding for the whole of PCC? Nice way to re-fashion PCC in the Kochs' image Ducey! Or maybe his largesse is just all in the spirit of Rodeo Week?
Susan Willis
Midtown
