In this election season, we must inoculate ourselves against deceptive campaign advertising. Doug Ducey’s ads portray him as a supporter of public education, but the opposite is true. In 2012, Ducey led the campaign to defeat Proposition 204, which stopped the continuation of funding approved by the voters in 2010, and stripped over $600 million a year from public education.
In 2016, Ducey’s Proposition 123 was advertised as an increase in funding, when it actually reduced the funding and eliminated inflation adjustments adopted by the voters in 2000, and began a drawdown of the State Land Trust estimated to reduce public education funding by $8 billion over 40 years. Ducey’s current ads say that he increased teacher pay by 20 percent. Actually, Ducey limited teacher pay increases to one percent, until teacher strikes shut down the schools. Then, he added nine percent for one year only, and proposed increases over the next two years that are not guaranteed and depend on optimistic state revenue estimates.
Brooks Keenan
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.