Re: the Feb. 17 guest column "Economy's secret sauce: Early childhood education."
I applaud the recent op-ed noting the value of investing in early childhood education. Research has shown that a relatively small increase in funding per pupil yields significant social and economic benefits over time to both individuals and the larger community. This type of investment pays off handsomely for all of us, including families and employers, as well as individual children.
For example, data from the Washington State Institute for Public Policy reveals that an additional input of about $7,400 per student in early years of schooling will eventually — over a 50 year span — generate nearly $27,000 (in present value) in benefits through such things as increased income and lower health care expenses. The ratio of return is about 4.6:1, wise spending to be sure! The calculations that hold for Washington state can be achieved in Pima County if the Board of Supervisors agrees to invest in high quality early childhood education.
Michael Schaller
Foothills
