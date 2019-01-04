As a former public school teacher with nearly 30 years experience, I agree with Rep. Finchem that there should be no proselytizing of any kind in the public schools. Where I become suspicious is when he says that military recruiters should be permitted "lawful access" to each campus, presumably to recruit. I can see their attendance as part of a job fair, or even as part of an ROTC class, but freedom to buttonhole students is just another type of proselytizing.
Further, I wonder if a social studies teacher decides to teach a unit on the history of the American labor movement, for example, which involves a number of anti-war figures, that teacher would be subject to teaching students "what to think." I fear that if 2002 passes, "how to think" will be limited to topics what people like Finchem think are permissible. True education does not fear ideas.
John Schmidt
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.