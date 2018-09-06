The Republicans and the Chamber of Commerce have shown us who runs Arizona. They hide their real donors and agendas, and think of public education as an expense rather than an investment. This is cowardly and cynical in its implementation and results.
For 30 years, these same parties have preached "trickle down economics" -- that enriching the wealthy, both people and corporations, will benefit all. Yet what we are seeing is a greater disparity between them and a shrinking middle class.
The only way to change this dynamic is to vote these conservative idealogues out and replace them with those who are fair-minded. The party of Trump works tirelessly to divide us as a nation from the common good. They work for their own self interest, not yours.
Ted Morrison
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.