Re: the Jan. 6 letter to the editor "Finchem is right on indoctrination."
The letter writer makes an excellent point in her letter about Finchem’s proposal to end intelligent discourse and critical thinking in public schools classrooms, and that point is that well-educated, critically-thinking Americans are more likely to be progressives!
They study, they read, and they engage regularly in analytical, political, scientific, and intellectual debate and discourse, and in doing so, they become more human, growing into values that are correlated with justice, compassion, vision, and humanitarianism. Education also often leads to better jobs, a higher standard of living, and opportunities to appreciate the finer things in life and develop an ever deepening understanding of the human condition — books, art, music, travel, and so much more. So yes, she is absolutely right that a good education opens one’s eyes and one’s mind.
Peggy Hendrickson
Green Valley
