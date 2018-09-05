Re: the Sept. 1 guest column "More subsidies won't help; impel colleges to produce fewer underemployed grads."
Mary Clare Amselem's column is very misleading and damaging. She asserts that college graduates are have difficulty finding jobs and are underemployed. The unemployment rate in April of this year for college graduates was 2.1 percent compared to 4.3 percent for high school graduates. The underemployment argument is also flawed.
Those arguing that college graduates are underemployed make use of data such as these for sales: There are 800,000 college graduates working in sales and 380,000 high schools graduates working in sales. Those wishing to make the argument that you can work in sales without a college degree fail to point out that a college graduate working in sales makes an average of $72,000 a year while the high school graduate working in sales makes an average salary of $42,000.
Dale Stein
North side
