To the Editor:
What kind of kids will Americans be raising if every one of them comes to school and hears teachers, parents, and administrators explain lockdowns, and what to do is there is an active shooter in the school? How do parents answer "mommy why would some man come into our school and try to kill me?
The answer being the NRA and their deciples in Congress want gun sellers to have the liberty of selling assault style weapons to mentally disturbed men. That despite we are a country where over 25,000 people are employed as psychiatrists. And in addition so many mentally ill men don't get counseling.
Our President maintains that "this is a mental health problem" an extremely weak response to a very real lethal threat to our students and of course as we have learned the hard way, adults in many venues as well.
Jim Waldo
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.