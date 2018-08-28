I was at the Tucson High Football game Friday, Aug. 24. A few minutes before the game started, the stands were evacuated because of lightning. I commend school officials for quickly assessing a dangerous situation and taking the appropriate actions. I couldn’t get out through the nearest exit, though, because all of the west side gates were chained and padlocked.
Hundreds of people trying to get out were funneled into two narrow paths on the south end of the stands as the lightning intensified. I am a retired building safety officer from a major university. I am familiar with fire codes. The Arizona State Fire Code clearly states that exits shall be accessible without the use of keys or special knowledge. Tucson High must demonstrate that same level of concern for exiting that they displayed for lightning. Locks and chains on stadium gates are not acceptable during events.
Jose Arizpe
Midtown
