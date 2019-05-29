There are never ending articles about education and what is needed to fix it. Most articles state the resolution to the problem is more money. How many articles do you see criticizing the status quo and suggesting a complete overhaul of the educational system? We need to address the problems head on. First, establish an atmosphere in the classroom that will allow the teachers to teach. They must have the ability to discipline unruly students. There is very little respect for authority by our youth. We must return to basics delivering to the students the tools they will need to survive in our economy. Teaching true history, not revisionist history, about our country and return Civics to the classroom. How do you expect children to respect and love our country without knowing how it functions? Introspection into public education examining the expected results is the only real solution to our public school crisis.
Bill Dowdall
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.