Re: the Dec. 31 article "AZ bill would ban teachers from raising controversial topics in class."
I am disgusted and appalled at Rep. Finchem’s House Bill Proposal to punish or fire teachers for discussing controversial or political issues in class. I am a constituent of Rep. Finchem and he does not reflect my views or those of many of us in LD11. I was an educator and administrator for 35 years in southern Arizona and am insulted by Finchem’s insinuation that teachers “indoctrinate students” to their own political bias and that the law already in place isn't sufficient.
If you check Mr. Finchem’s record on voting for education issues, he is at the bottom. Students must learn to defend certain viewpoints, whether that involves global warming, history of the Civil War, ethics in government or current events. We need students to think critically, and that means researching the FACTS in search of the TRUTH.
Rachel Rulmyr
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.