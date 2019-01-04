Re: the Dec. 31 article "AZ bill would ban teachers from raising controversial topics in class."

Obviously this state rep. had his ideas and and facts of history destroyed as a child. He was taught what, when and how to think ?

Does this sound like Japanese, German, or Russian denial of crimes committed by their governments in those nations history. We've suffered denial about genocide against Native Americans and African slaves in the U.S. Perhaps his mom didn't want the right to vote. Children in Arizona shouldn't know about concentration camps or interment camps.

In Texas now they control which books and topics can be be taught in schools; sound familiar to another dangerous time in history ?

THOMAS JONES

Foothills

