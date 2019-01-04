Finchem's bill to ban teachers from raising or discussing controversial topics in class is totally wrong! The opposite should be the case. What better avenue to discuss these subjects than with an informed teacher. If the teacher doesn't feel comfortable discussing a subject they can acknowledge the students concern, recommending they discuss the issue with someone more informed.
Finchem can rest assured whatever the controversial topic is, it's discussed on the playground. Playgrounds are the site where often the "misinformed share their bias with the uninformed." Education systems in more advanced countries, such as Finland, discuss controversial issues. They don't take the "bury your head in the sand approach" Finchem advocates. His approach is based on fear and control. He fears students becoming educated. He wants to control that.
The goal of an education is to learn how to think. What better way than to examine our ideas, no matter how controversial, with the help of a teacher?
Jim Dreis
East side
