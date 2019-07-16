In a Time editorial, Charles Krauthammer (2006) wrote: “American culture is uniquely suited for growth, innovation, and advancement. . . Ethnically mixed and racially tolerant, the free interaction of people and ideas produces great science and technology. . . There is no country anywhere more given to the unencumbered, unfettered, unregulated exchange of ideas than the U.S.”
Our schools must continue to be a safe haven for the free exchange of ideas. They must continue to advance our students’ ability to compare ideas, assess their value, and verify their validity; to use concepts in new situations to solve problems; and to use old ideas to create new ones. These are the skills that allow us to create and advance knowledge, not just replicate it. These are the skills that not only maintain our society, but improve it. As guardians of America’s future, educators must be allowed to foster innovative and creative thinking. It is a matter of national importance.
Jacolyn Girolamo, Ed.D.
Oro Valley
