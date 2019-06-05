There has been a great deal of debate going on about how much to fund education in Arizona. But in all the rancor, underfunded or too much; no one has ever said what it should cost. There has been no study by the Arizona Department of Education, the legislature, or the governor’s office as to what it should cost. I know because I have asked them. Last month I was able to ask the new Superintendent of Instruction, and she did say they are considering a study.
If the government of Arizona wants to solve the education funding issue, it can. If it really wants to know if it is funding education to the level it needs to be, it can. If it simply wants to obfuscate the issue, it can. Perhaps if the people of Arizona tell them to get it done, it will.
Richard Moore
East side
