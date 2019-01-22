As evidenced by his modified state of the state speech, Governor Ducey could use a bit more education about how Arizona’s district public school students achieve success. His reiterating that teacher raises are only for classroom teachers would be appropriate if school librarians, counselors, and nurses were also considered front line faculty and staff who have earned these raises as well. Students and classroom teachers need literacy, information, and technology specialist librarians, mental and emotional needs and career counselors, and physical health professionals in their schools. Classroom teachers cannot do their jobs without these colleagues who also deserve raises, especially if they hold teacher certification and classroom teaching experience as state-certified school librarians do.
Judi Moreillon
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.