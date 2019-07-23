Re: the July 21 article "Possible union with charter school might end up saving Green Fields."
Someone offers you a way out of bankruptcy but you have to study the problem before “jumping” into a merger with Accelerated Learning Laboratory? Parents should be demanding an outside audit of where the money went to leave only $200.00 in their checking account. Perhaps this reluctance to make a decision led to the school’s demise. Mr. Marshall needs to quit stalling and get with it. He owes it to the parents and students who have stood by the school all these years and are now left in Limbo.
David Streeter
Northeast side
