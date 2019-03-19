Since our legislators are expert on gun issues perhaps they could answer the following questions:
Has any school shooting in the U.S. happened when moms were dropping off their kids?
Will moms have to take gun safety classes if they wish to carry?
Is any legislator's wife agreeing to carry while dropping off children at school?
How many incidences have there been of children shooting their mom or a sibling with a loaded gun in a car? Most of us have read about one or more of these.
Would AR-15 semi-automatic rifles be included in the mom's arsenal?
Has any police chief anywhere agreed that this is a good idea?
Have any teachers, principals or other school personnel been polled on this subject?
Has any school safety officer been questioned on this subject?
JIm Waldo
Green Valley
