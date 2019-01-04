The Star's New Year's Eve front page was a shocker: An Oro Valley Representative wants to threaten our teachers' jobs if they introduce controversy or discuss religious or ideological matters beyond dictated ethics guidelines! Truly incredible.
We fight wars to help backward societies get rid of morality police, yet Rep. Mark Finchem wants ethics police to block our teachers from showing and teaching critical thinking or how to deal with basic controversial matters of religion, politics or ideologies. As a retired teacher and Psychologist, I fear Mr. Finchem's dislike of #RedForEd's growing strength has destroyed his common sense; however, that dislike does not justify such threats for teachers doing their most important job for our pluralistic society.
If teachers are not free to teach youngsters how to argue fairly or think critically about important ideas WITHOUT the morality police threatening them, how will they learn to analyze, discuss, and compromise or agree productively? This is most basic for the very survival of our democracy. (H.B. 2002 must not survive!)
Stephen Uhl
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.