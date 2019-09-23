Re: the September 15 article "TUSD sex-ed critics hide behind 'culture' to deny other voices."

What is wrong with a 'culture' that doesn't want TUSD communicating ideas and concepts to young (or older) children that are contrary to their views of morality? Isn't 'culture' to be respected, maintained, even strengthened?

The Hispanic community is to be congratulated, even lionized, for defending it's culture.

SHAME on the Star for demeaning the (majority) TUSD Hispanic 'culture'!

Walter Sickel

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

