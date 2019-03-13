It is terrific that the AZ Daily Star has made high quality preschool a priority for our community. Now we need Pima County to fund the Pima County Preschool Investment Program at a level that will effect real change for a meaningful number of our young children. Early childhood education is a true intervention in generational poverty and a serious investment in the County's future workforce and prosperity. The research is clear: there is no more effective way that a community can spend it resources than investment in high quality early education. I look forward to your series on communities around the nation that have made this wise choice.
Steven Lansing
Oro Valley
