Is there no public preschool? In Sarah Gassen's Op-Ed editorial on Sunday April 28th she is asking for $4.8 million for 450 kids to go to "high quality" preschool in the Pima County Preschool Investment Program (PCIPP) because some families can't afford the $10,000 yearly tuition. Will these 3 and 4 year children be going to their local public school or is this just a money grab by private schools for cash from the taxpayer.
There needs to be more information on how this program will work and how the money will be spent because just asking for money, without additional information, doesn't get the vote anymore.
CHRIS CARR
Marana
