Apparently those who seek a degree in higher education are so easily swayed as to be liberals. Could it be that they may also develop critical thinking skills? Dismissing all other influences the words of a teacher or a professor can turn a student into a follower? Education equals power. Power to think rationally and critically is essential to a populace..

I find it appalling that some think the youth being educated are as nothing and can be influenced by one side without thought. These students who are able to seek a college degree deserve the respect of the fact that education has a true purpose of a better democracy. Educated with critical thinking and fact based decision votes.

Geneva Keith

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

