Re: the Aug. 4 column "Teachers won, but their red army isn't done yet."
Very simple. If you write an opinion piece that is full of disingenuous information while calling other parties disingenuous, what's the point? Columnist Jonathan Hoffman repeatedly states that the RedForEd movement held an illegal strike after Gov. Ducey signed legislation to raise teacher pay. This is false, as the walkout began way before legislation passed. Upon signed legislation, the RedForEd walkout participants resumed their obligations.
Additionally, Mr. Hoffman implies that the RedForEd movement was solely about teacher pay. Also false. The national movement is about support for education. While teacher pay is a component, many other factors are just as important such as support staff, infrastructure, and long term financial solutions, all of which were not considered in the current legislative resolution. Finally, Mr. Hoffman has stated nothing about the legislative requirement for an increase in tax on Tucson property owners to pay for the desegregation cuts the new legislation declared. So, Mr. Hoffman, if you're going to write an opinion piece, at least educate yourself to provide accurate information.
Theo Oregano
Midtown
