Letters to the Editor is a wonderful forum for healthy debate on national and local issues impacting our lives. This letter focuses on one issue that I doubt brings any debate or disagreement. Teachers make a difference in the lives of their students. Please help promote the vital role teachers play in our lives by celebrating National Legendary Teacher Day on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Contact your Legendary Teacher and share your reasons why they are your Legendary Teacher. It is a small investment in your time to recognize the huge investment your Legendary Teacher made in you. I also encourage you to share your Legendary Teacher Tribute at www.legendaryteacher.com/Tribute .
Nicholas Clement
Northwest side
