Re: the Aug. 4 column "Teachers won, but their red army isn't done yet."
In his column on the RedForEd movement, Jonathan Hoffman poses the question, “Who do you want creating the laws of Arizona” the people or the Legislature? As an observer of our Legislature for over 50 years I prefer the teachers and citizens of Arizona. The Legislature has consistently ignored the will of Arizonans.
In 2001, the citizens passed Proposition 301, ensuring that education funding would increase with inflation. The legislators later reneged on this responsibility and were ordered by the Arizona Supreme Court to do so. They refused. The Legislature has recently proposed and/or passed several laws to make the initiative process more difficult or even allow the Legislature to alter or “sunset” voter-passed laws.
While Mr. Hoffman claims to be a libertarian, he seems oddly opposed to allowing the people to have a voice in their government.
Bruce Hilpert
North side
