Re: the Aug. 4 column "Teachers won, but their red army isn't done yet."
Columnist Jonathan Hoffman repeats the fallacy that Invest in Ed is the same as #RedforEd. Not so. Invest in Education is a broad-based movement of children’s advocates, supporters of Arizona’s public schools, alarmed parents, community leaders, and yes, teachers and school staff.
Hoffman moves on from “red army” to red herrings. Here’s one: He accuses teachers of “bad faith” when they continued to press for increased state funding for the schools after the “strike.” But this movement never was only about teachers’ salaries. It’s about raising abysmally low state funding for Arizona’s schools. Invest in Ed will raise an additional $690 million annually to go directly to public schools and charters.
Invest in Ed will help fix the teacher shortage crisis and give Arizona students the support they need to succeed. This what Invest in Ed parents, teachers and supporters want. All in good faith.
Richard Kopp
Oro Valley
